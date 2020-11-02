Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $476.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.53.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.65 on Friday, hitting $488.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

