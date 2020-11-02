Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tronox alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:TROX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Tronox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tronox by 76.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP lifted its position in Tronox by 44.9% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.