Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Update

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 13,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. 25,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

