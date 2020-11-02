Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Update

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 13,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. 25,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
