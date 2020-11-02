TrumpCoin Trading Up 111.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 111.5% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $257,426.18 and $4,538.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00016820 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00014408 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

