TwoKeyEconomy Reaches Market Capitalization of $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $532.49 or 0.03948112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00224003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026098 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.