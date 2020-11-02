UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €95.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.38 ($99.27).

FME opened at €65.58 ($77.15) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of €71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

