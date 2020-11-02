UBS Group Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $26.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 72,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,157. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 1,488.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,176.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

