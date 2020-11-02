UBS Group Increases CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $54.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NYSE CBRE traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.13. 41,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

