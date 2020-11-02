UBS Group Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.50 ($90.00).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €62.59 ($73.64) on Thursday. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €65.57 and its 200-day moving average is €64.28.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit