Ultragate Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultragate has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $32,078.07 and $45,544.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00259269 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00007835 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 9,909,708 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.