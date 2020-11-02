University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) vs. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DB) Head-To-Head Analysis

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for University Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7 5 1 0 1.54

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.92%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $38.72 billion 0.49 -$6.04 billion ($3.04) -3.04

University Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -1.97% -0.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of University Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft beats University Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online cash management, and online banking and bill pay services; online reorder checks; wire transfer; courier; and insurance products, as well as ATM services. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, credit, and deposit products, as well as investment advice and selected digital services. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,931 branches in Germany and internationally. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has collaboration with Google on joint development of cloud services. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

