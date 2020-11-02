USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,466.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.01917523 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00562894 BTC.

EDC Blockchain v1 [old] (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

