VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 72.62%.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

NYSE:EGY opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.87. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.