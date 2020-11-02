Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. 244,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,427,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

