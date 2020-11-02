Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Lifted by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 141,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 127,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,247. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

