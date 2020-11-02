Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

