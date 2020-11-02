Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,120,000 after acquiring an additional 256,766 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,087,000 after acquiring an additional 151,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 934,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,718,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.10. 2,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,870. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

