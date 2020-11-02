Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after buying an additional 1,750,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,153. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

