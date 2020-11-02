Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average of $293.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

