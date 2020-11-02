Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares makes up 8.6% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,277,000.

Shares of VFVA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.83. 3,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

