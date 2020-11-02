Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Victory Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of VCTR opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 134.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

