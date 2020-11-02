Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 304.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $306.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit