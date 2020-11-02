Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 304.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $306.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

