Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $212.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their previous price target of $233.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.86. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.