Voit & Company LLC Buys 2,715 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.4% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $87.65 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.