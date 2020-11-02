Voit & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $359.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.34. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

