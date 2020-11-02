Voit & Company LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Voit & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.0% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

MU opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

