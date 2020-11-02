Voit & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for 4.4% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

