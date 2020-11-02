Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €179.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €135.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.