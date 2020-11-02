Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €179.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

ETR VOW3 opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €135.33.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit