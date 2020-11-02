Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.33. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

