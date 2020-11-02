Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.33. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit