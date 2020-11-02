VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Quiet Period To End on November 2nd

VPC Impact Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 2nd. VPC Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIHAU opened at $9.92 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

There is no company description available for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings.

