Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €92.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.67 ($100.78).

Shares of WCH opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is €85.69 and its 200-day moving average is €70.88. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

