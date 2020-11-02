Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €89.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.67 ($100.78).

ETR WCH opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €85.69 and a 200 day moving average of €70.88.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

