WAX (WAXP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $403,718.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox. WAX has a market cap of $46.24 million and approximately $403,718.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00080969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00210472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.01183600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000570 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 96,169.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00008583 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,720,265,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,396,850,962 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.