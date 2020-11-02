WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for 1.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,163. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

