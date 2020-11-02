WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,725 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.80. 118,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,243. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.