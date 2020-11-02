WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.57. 95,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,616. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

