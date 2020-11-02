WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $4.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,194. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

