WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 2.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 105,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,795. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

