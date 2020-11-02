WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. 20,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

