Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 834 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $7.49 on Monday, hitting $357.62. 33,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,365. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

