Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,338,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.