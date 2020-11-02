Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

IWF traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $210.72. 51,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average is $199.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

