Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. 1,938,593 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

