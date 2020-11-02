Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.85 on Monday, reaching $331.47. The stock had a trading volume of 179,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,076. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.