Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.11. The stock had a trading volume of 123,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

