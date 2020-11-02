Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.96. 23,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,777. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.