Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 241,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

