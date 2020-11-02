Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,245,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

MA stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.05. 130,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

