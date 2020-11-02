Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 556 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,332,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $10.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $487.06. 30,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,701. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $533.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.89.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

