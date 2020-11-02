Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 8,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

